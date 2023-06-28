Judge Graham Foster, Castlederg, Co Tyrone, judging the Texel Class of aged ewes at Newry Show. \ Houston Green
Martin Rodgers, Dromara, Co Down, with judge Brian Law, Omagh, Co Tyrone, after picking up champion Belgian Blue at Newry Show. \ Houston Green
Brian Cowan, Hilltown, Co Down; Judge Philip Faulkner, Redcastle, Co Donegal; and Joe Megaw, Hilltown, Co Down, with the champion ‘Mourne Blackface’ at Newry Show. \ Houston Green
Drew and Maureen Cowan, Banbridge, Co Down, enjoying the day out with their grandson Rory Cowan at Newry Show. \ Houston Green
Mark McKee checking for types of weeds before using his Garford interrow selective sprayer on his farm between Comber and Newtownards, Co Down. \ Houston Green
Jamie McNeily, Ballymena, Co Antrim, explains to Scott Turtle, Broughshane, Co Antrim, how he picked up third place in the Valais Blacknose Ram class at Ballymena Show. \ Houston Green
Siblings Alice and Frankie Hilton, Ballymena, Co Antrim, with their cousins Harry Quinn, Ballymoney, and Katie Ross, Cullybackey, in the goat section at Ballymena Show. \ Houston Green
Jamie Paul, Maghera, and Olivia Torrens, Garvagh, Co Derry, taking part in the young handler competition at Ballymena Show. \ Houston Green
Garth Currie and his sister Clare, Newtownards, Co Down, smile with the Commerical champion at Saintfield Show. \ Houston Green
Trevor Hutchinson, Maghera, Co Derry, with his Oxford Sandy and Black interbreed champion at Saintfield Show. \ Houston Green
The annual summer meeting of the UK Farm Woodland Forum was held in NI this year, pictured visiting Charlie Cole’s Broughgammon Farm in Co Antrim. Course participants listen intently, as Charlie gives a talk on his innovative agroforestry techniques, including how he has intergrated rows of fruit bushes and trees into a successful grassland and rotational cropping farm. \ Houston Green
