Around the country in pictures
By Photo Desk on 23 November 2017
This week our photographers were in Tuam and Sixmilebridge
You can send in your pictures to us at readerspics@farmersjournal.ie or Tweet us @IFJ_PictureDesk.
More in News
Related Stories
By Photo Desk on 21 November 2017
By Photo Desk on 08 November 2017
By Photo Desk on 07 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...