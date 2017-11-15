Around the country in pictures this week
By Photo Desk on 16 November 2017
This week our photographers were in Trillick and Ballymena.
Remeber to send your pictures to readerspics@farmersjournal.ie or tweet us @IFJ_picturedesk.
More in News
Related Stories
By Peter McCann on 02 November 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 08 November 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 07 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...