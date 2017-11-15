Around the country in pictures this week

This week our photographers were in Moorepark, Donegal and UCD.
At the Agricultural Science Association (ASA) careers forum for ag students at UCD Belfield were Kate Jennings from Dunshaughlin, Amy Ward from Kilkenny and Nicole Groyer of The Naul, Co Dublin. \ John Caffrey
READER’S PICTURE: Jessica, Joshua and Aiden jumping in muddy puddles on Anthony Leddy’s farm in Co Cavan. You can send your pictures to readerspics@farmersjournal.ie or tweet
@IFJ_picturedesk.
At the Agricultural Science Association (ASA) careers forum were James Fitzmaurice from Roscommon,William Trousdell from Kilkenny, Alan Connolly of Galway and Thomas Maher of Carlow. \ John Caffrey
Adrian Gallagher, secretary; Angus Woods, IFA national livestock chair; Frank McClean, livestock chair; Joe Burke, Bord Bia sector manager of beef and livestock; and Andrew McShay at the Donegal IFA livestock meeting. \ Clive Wasson
Seamus Quinn and Andrew McShay at the Donegal IFA livestock meeting. \ Clive Wasson
An expert panel chaired by RTÉ’s Audrey Carville debated the truth behind the news at the Guild of Agricultural Journalists of Ireland biennial Michael Dillon event on Friday evening. From left: Niamh Kirk, researcher and data analyst, DCU; RTÉ’s Audrey Carville; Mark Little of Neva Labs and Storyful, former MD of Twitter; Cian Ó Mongáin, manager, Online Partnerships Group at Google; Edmund Scanlon, CEO, Kerry Group; Eoin Lowry, agribusiness editor, Irish Farmers Journal; and Guild chair
