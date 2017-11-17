Around the country in pictures this week
By Photo Desk on 17 November 2017
This week, our photographers were in Arklow, Monaghan and UCD.
Click through the picture gallery above to get a flavour of what happened this week.
Remember to send your readers’ pictures to readerspics@farmersjournal.ie or tweet @IFJ_picturedesk.
More in News
By Phelim O'Neill on 18 November 2017
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 17 November 2017
By Amy Forde on 17 November 2017
Related Stories
By Photo Desk on 15 November 2017
By Anthony Jordan on 20 October 2017
By Farmers Journal on 26 October 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...