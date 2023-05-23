Arrabawn has announced that it will pay farmers 39.04c/l excluding VAT for their April milk supplies.
The price, which is the second-highest paid by processors to date, is a reduction of 3c/l on Arrabawn’s March milk price.
However, Carbery remains the processor with the highest milk price set for April supplies, albeit by just a fraction.
On Friday, the group announced it will pay its farmers 39.1c/l excluding VAT for their April milk supplies.
The latest price represents a 3c/l cut on Carbery’s March milk price, which was 42.32c/l excluding VAT.
Competitors
Last week, Tirlán confirmed that it has cut a further 3c/l off its base price for April milk supplies.
The co-op will pay farmers 37.99c/l, excluding VAT at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.
Elsewhere, Kerry Group confirmed that it will pay farmers 36.02c/l for their April supplies, excluding VAT and at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat. The April price is 2c/l less than the 38.1c/l farmers received for March supplies.
Dairygold also reduced its milk price for April by 2c/l to 38.09c/l, excluding VAT for all milk supplied at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.
Lakeland Dairies cut its April milk price by 3.8c/l on the March price. Suppliers in the Republic of Ireland saw their price fall below the 40c/l mark to 37c/l, excluding VAT.
Read more
Carbery follows the pack with April milk price
Arrabawn has announced that it will pay farmers 39.04c/l excluding VAT for their April milk supplies.
The price, which is the second-highest paid by processors to date, is a reduction of 3c/l on Arrabawn’s March milk price.
However, Carbery remains the processor with the highest milk price set for April supplies, albeit by just a fraction.
On Friday, the group announced it will pay its farmers 39.1c/l excluding VAT for their April milk supplies.
The latest price represents a 3c/l cut on Carbery’s March milk price, which was 42.32c/l excluding VAT.
Competitors
Last week, Tirlán confirmed that it has cut a further 3c/l off its base price for April milk supplies.
The co-op will pay farmers 37.99c/l, excluding VAT at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.
Elsewhere, Kerry Group confirmed that it will pay farmers 36.02c/l for their April supplies, excluding VAT and at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat. The April price is 2c/l less than the 38.1c/l farmers received for March supplies.
Dairygold also reduced its milk price for April by 2c/l to 38.09c/l, excluding VAT for all milk supplied at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.
Lakeland Dairies cut its April milk price by 3.8c/l on the March price. Suppliers in the Republic of Ireland saw their price fall below the 40c/l mark to 37c/l, excluding VAT.
Read more
Carbery follows the pack with April milk price
SHARING OPTIONS: