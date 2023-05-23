Arrabawn has set its milk price for April supplies. \ Donal O' Leary

Arrabawn has announced that it will pay farmers 39.04c/l excluding VAT for their April milk supplies.

The price, which is the second-highest paid by processors to date, is a reduction of 3c/l on Arrabawn’s March milk price.

However, Carbery remains the processor with the highest milk price set for April supplies, albeit by just a fraction.

On Friday, the group announced it will pay its farmers 39.1c/l excluding VAT for their April milk supplies.

The latest price represents a 3c/l cut on Carbery’s March milk price, which was 42.32c/l excluding VAT.

Competitors

Last week, Tirlán confirmed that it has cut a further 3c/l off its base price for April milk supplies.

The co-op will pay farmers 37.99c/l, excluding VAT at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Elsewhere, Kerry Group confirmed that it will pay farmers 36.02c/l for their April supplies, excluding VAT and at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat. The April price is 2c/l less than the 38.1c/l farmers received for March supplies.

Dairygold also reduced its milk price for April by 2c/l to 38.09c/l, excluding VAT for all milk supplied at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

Lakeland Dairies cut its April milk price by 3.8c/l on the March price. Suppliers in the Republic of Ireland saw their price fall below the 40c/l mark to 37c/l, excluding VAT.

