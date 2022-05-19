The move represents a price rise of over 3c/l on the price paid for milk supplied in March. \ Philip Doyle

Arrabawn has been the latest co-op to announce an April milk price, with suppliers to receive 47.6c/l excluding VAT.

The move represents a price rise of over 3c/l on the price paid for milk supplied to the processor in March.

“The dramatic increases on input costs is set to make this a very challenging year for suppliers and, indeed, processors,” Arrabawn chair Edward Carr said.

“Arrabawn has responded by signing off this week at our board meeting on a 3.5c/l increase, which brings our milk price to a peak of 50.2c/l [including VAT].

“This reflects positively the strength of dairy markets right now but is particularly welcome at a time when members are being met with significant increases in input costs,” he said.