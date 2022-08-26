The Irish Farmers Journal understands that Arrabawn Dairies has sold its liquid milk sales to Aurivo Co-op.
The move will see Aurivo process Arrabawn’s liquid milk for its own brands and will result in Arrabawn exiting the liquid milk sales market.
