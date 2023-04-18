Arrabawn Co-op has announced that is will reduce its milk price by 4c/l for March.

It will pay suppliers 42.08c/l, excluding VAT, for milk supplied at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

A co-op spokesperson said that this reduction comes due to weaker global dairy market conditions.

However, they said that Arrabawn will continue to pay the highest possible price that market conditions will allow.

Fixed milk price scheme

This reduction in March milk price comes with a 4c/l support payment for the processor’s fixed milk price schemes for the same month.

This, according to Arrabawn, applies to the total volume of milk in fixed milk price schemes.

Winter bonus scheme

The co-op, which is headquartered in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, has also said that it is changing its winter bonus scheme for winter 2023/2024.

The winter bonus will be paid to suppliers for milk supplied in December 2023 and January and February of 2024. This will include a bonus of 2c/l December, 4c/l in January and 3c/l in February.

The winter bonus is exclusive to all manufacturing suppliers who meet the manufacturing milk quality parameters, Arrabawn said.