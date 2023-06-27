The 64th Arva Show is set to take place on Sunday 30 July with over 440 classes and a massive €21,000 in prize money on offer with classes in cattle, sheep, goats, ponies, horse and home industries.

The launch night for this year's show took place last Saturday with a great turnout from committee members, locals and sponsors. Chairman Jim Finnegan thanked all the committee members who dedicate their time and effort each year to ensure that the show survives and runs smoothly. A special mention was also given to the youth members of Arva Show. Jim Finnegan said: "Our youth members are the future. We have seen them voice their opinions over the last 12 months with many showing leadership through taking on various roles within the committee."

Guest speakers

A host of guest speakers were present on the night including, Raymond Brady who is the current Irish Shows Association President and Arva Show member, Cathaoirleach of Cavan County Council Councillor Philip Brady, Padraig Brady from Bradys Arva who are the main sponsors of this year's show along with Adam Woods from the Irish Farmers Journal.

The common theme that arose throughout the speeches was the importance of rural agricultural shows to the community and how important it is to ensure they continue each year. Rural shows need the support of the community to operate each year and therefore relies heavily on the generosity of sponsorship from local businesses.

Arva Show is a great family day out and attracts locals who may have emigrated to return home and meet up with family and friends. With free kids entertainment on the day along with a big screen to watch the All-Ireland final there is something for everyone. A crafts tent also gives local start-up companies a platform to show off their products.

Supershow

Arva Show is one of a limited number of agricultural shows to avail of the new Supershow Show Management Platform for 2023. A presentation was given at the launch as to how to use the software. It is an online platform where exhibitors can view the show catalogue and enter classes online.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Arva Show chairman Jim Finnegan said: “We hope that our new Supershow website will revolutionise Arva Show while reducing our paper trail and relieve the pressure off our committee members in the weeks leading up to show day. It will be simple for some people while also prove difficult for others but we encourage everyone to give it a go and don’t hesitate to get in contact if you encounter issues. A video demonstration of how to use the website is available on our social media to guide you through the process.