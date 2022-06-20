The popular Arva Agricultural Show will be back in full swing this year with a number of new activities and events in store.

This year’s show will take place on Sunday 24 July in Arva, Co Cavan, with over 440 classes and €21,000 prize money on offer.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Arva Agricultural Show chair Jim Finnegan said: “After a long two years, it's amazing to have a full committee of all ages eager to get back at the launch today.

"This year’s Arva Agricultural Show will be bigger and better than ever, with a number of new stands and phenomenal prize money on offer.”

The show’s committee was delighted to announce that member Raymond Brady was elected as the new vice-president of the Irish Shows Association (ISA).

'Delighted'

Raymond Brady spoke at the launch of Arva show: “I’m delighted with my new position in the Irish Shows Association, but will continue to work hard with the Arva Agricultural Show committee for this year’s show.

"It’s great to see a presence of young people at the launch today that are all willing to work hard and participate in the preparations of this year’s show.

"It’s important for Arva Agricultural Show and other rural shows across the country to continue introducing young people in their committees and focus on putting a plan in place for reducing the overall carbon footprint in their shows.”

Arva Agricultural Show will feature classes in cattle, ponies, horse, sheep, goats and home industries.

Also included in this year’s show is the Arva dog show, basket weaving demonstration and much more.

The show committee also noted at the launch that there will be a large screen on site to display the All-Ireland Football Final.