Factories continue to heap pressure on winter finishers by refusing to budge on beef quotes this week.

They continue to try to talk the trade down, with one northwestern-based factory even going as far as reducing quotes by 5c/kg this week.

Despite the negativity, quotes remain steady in most other factories, with bullocks continuing to be bought at €5.20/kg to €5.25/kg and heifers being bought at €5.25/kg to €5.30/kg.

Farmers with bigger numbers and feedlots are working off higher quotes with, regular suppliers working off substantially higher money.

Bonuses of up to 30c/kg are also being paid for in-spec Aberdeen Angus bullocks and heifers. Irish Hereford Prime is also paying a higher bonus of 25c/kg for the next three weeks.

Young bulls

The young bull trade remains firm, with factories specialising in bulls still anxious for stock.

U grading bulls range from €5.40/kg to €5.50/kg, with R grades 10c/kg back at €5.30/kg to €5.40/kg

P and O grades are moving in the main from €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg and €5.10/kg to €5.20/kg respectively.

Cow trade steady

The cow trade remains very strong, with a lot of heavy cows still being sold through marts where agents remain active.

U grading cows are trading in a wide differential, ranging anywhere from €5.00/kg to €5.20/kg, with plants most active for top-quality cows continuing to show a keen appetite for the right stock.

R grading cows are trading from €4.90/kg to €5.00/kg, with young cows a super trade in the live ring.

P3 cows are working off €4.60/kg, with O grading cows coming in at €4.70/kg to €4.80/kg.

Killing delays

Factories continue to manage the kill, with some only killing three or four days this week, while more are opening every day, but just killing half days when open.

This means some factories are delaying killing for farmers, with some farmers having to wait a number of days this week to get cattle killed in some factories.

The current negativity that Irish factories are displaying flies in the face of what is happening in Northern Ireland (NI), with NI processors ringing farmers over the weekend to try to get enough cattle for this week’s kill.

NI quotes have also improved, with the equivalent of €6.00/kg being paid to some larger suppliers this week to get cattle.

Prices across the water have also improved, with the equivalent of €6.15/kg being paid for R4L heifers in some English processors this week.