Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, ASA president Dr Anne Marie Butler and Michael Berkery, chair FBD Trust, launched the 79th annual ASA Conference, sponsored by FBD Insurance.

The 2021 Agricultural Science Association (ASA) conference will explore the role that science has to play in the future of the agri-food industry.

‘Science: driving innovation and addressing challenges in agri-food’ will offer insights and contributions from national and international global experts in agri food.

The event will take place on Friday 10 September and will be livestreamed from the Killashee Hotel in Naas, Co Kildare.

Speakers

Among the international speakers contributing to the event will be Dr Harry Clarke, director of the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre (NZAGRC).

Dr Alison Van Eenennaam, animal genomics and biotechnology specialist, University of California Davis, and Michael Scannell, deputy director general for Agriculture and Rural Development, European Commission, will also be speaking at the conference.

Other speakers include Professor Frank O’Mara, director designate, Teagasc, and Bill Callanan, chief inspector, Department of Agriculture, along with a range of agri-food entreprenuers.

Sponsored by FBD Insurance, the conference will be officially opened by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and hosted by agri-broadcaster, Damien O’Reilly.

Dr Anne Marie Butler, ASA president, said: “The contributors have broad and varied backgrounds in the agricultural sector and will offer a range of perspectives and opinions as the industry shapes its future.”

Awards

The recipients of the inaugural ASA FBD fellowship and the distinguished member award, will also be announced at the event.

The event will commence at 10am and concludes at 12.45pm.

Attendance is free, but attendees must pre-register on www.asaireland.ie in advance.