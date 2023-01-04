Graduates from the last 10 years are invited to the networking event. \ Barry Cronin

The Agricultural Science Association (ASA) will host a conference for ag-science graduates on Friday 13 January at the Amber Springs Hotel, Gorey, Wexford from 11.30am.

The ‘Graduate Assembly’ is open to those who have graduated from their ag-science degrees within the last 10 years.

The event will cover finances and career insights and will include speakers from Irish Country Meats, Davis Financial Services, AON insurance, Alltech and Acorn. The 2022 FBD Young Farmer of the Year Christopher Tuffy will also partake in discussions.

Reconnect

ASA council member and University College Dublin (UCD) ag-science graduate Úna Sinnott said the assembly has been organised to “reconnect early career professionals within our industry and reenergise them for the year ahead”.

“Due to the pandemic, many people missed professional interactions and networking opportunities.

“Many people in workplaces at the moment may have even missed their graduations so this assembly will act as a meeting ground for old and new college peers and companions,” she said.

The Wexford woman said the graduate event will “really get people in the right frame of mind for 2023” and highlighted that there will be a financial management and career progression focus.

Graduates who are not members of ASA will be charged €25 to attend with more information available here.

