Claire Kerrane TD called for urgent action on the new ash dieback report's findings.

The issues facing those affected by ash dieback has reached the proportions of a national emergency, according to Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on agriculture Claire Kerrane TD.

Deputy Kerrane stated that the recommendations of a report on ash dieback must now be put into action and additional funds out on the table as a matter of urgency.

The TD’s comments followed an Oireachtas agriculture committee meeting which saw Minister of State Pippa Hackett and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue discuss the State’s new forestry programme.

“The issue of ash dieback has been allowed to go on unaddressed for over a decade and is now a national emergency,” Deputy Kerrane said.

“It is a health and safety risk and a cause of financial loss and frustration for affected farmers and forestry owners, that is set to worsen if measures are not put in place immediately."

Alternative budget

Sinn Féin proposed €20m in additional funds to go towards clearing affected plantations in its alternative budget for 2024.

“Farmers and forestry landowners have made it clear that the current reconstitution scheme is not adequate to assist them in addressing the extent of this issue,” Kerrane continued.

“The independent review published by the minister this week and commissioned by her refers to the scheme as flawed.”

The farming spokesperson also took aim at a response issued by Minister Hackett after the publication of the independent review of the actions taken since ash dieback began to spread through plantations.

“It is incredibly disappointing that Minister Hackett’s response to the ash dieback review report is to carry out another review - an implementation plan that has no publication date. So, again, those affected wait and wait.”

A key measure recommended by the review was the provision of a once-off goodwill payment to farmers affected by the disease.

“This needs to be looked at urgently and despite the limitations due to State aid rules on compensation, we want the Government to explore if any such financial support could be provided at EU level.”

