Farmers impacted with ash dieback need support, said Minister Martin Heydon.

Farmers impacted by ash dieback will need compensation if the Government’s new forestry programme is to work, according to Minister of State Martin Heydon.

“It’s going to be really hard to get farmers to buy into [the forestry programme] if they can’t see those who were caught with ash dieback being properly sorted,” he said.

The Minister was responding to farmer concerns on a lack of financial support for those hit with the disease.

He made the comments at a Fine Gael farming meeting in Carlow.

Good faith

Minister Heydon insisted that Government has to show “good faith that this is a failed crop”.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Martin Heydon.

“You talk about mental health. If a farmer has a bad year this year with their spring crops, that’ll be gone in one year when they’re re-sown. The memory will dull in time.

“If you’re looking at those dead trees for years, it’s very hard on farmers,” he said.

Minister McConalogue

Minister Heydon's comments differ from the position of Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

In late May, Minister McConalogue ruled out paying compensation to plantation owners for income losses due to ash dieback.

In written replies to Dáil questions from Independent TD Carol Nolan, the Minister maintained that compensation for income loss was not permitted under EU state aid rules.

Read more

McConalogue rules out ash dieback compensation

Ash dieback dominates IFA forestry conference