The members of Athboy Macra celebrated the club’s 60th anniversary last weekend with a debate, coffee morning and a dairy farm walk on the farm of Joe Healy, who is an alumnus of the club.

While the Co Meath club’s 40 members didn’t get to hold the weeklong celebration they had initially planned, due to recent changes to COVID-19 guidelines, there was strong attendance over the weekend to mark the anniversary.

Athboy Macra was formed in 1961 and is one of only four clubs in the country to own its own hall, the Macra hall at Athboy.

Diverse club

Long-term member Eamon Cassells told the Irish Farmers Journal that the club has a "very diverse membership with farmers, doctors, teachers and students from all walks of life."

"Over the years, we would have been known for our debating, public speaking and stage show success."

He noted that the majority of the club’s members "wouldn’t be farmers."

Success

On the club's continued success, Cassells said: "We’re standing on the shoulders of giants and we’re only building on the success of others before us."

Club members are in regular contact with and have support from past members.

Athboy member Claire Gough is currently the organisation’s vice president for Leinster.

Cassells also highlighted the work of club chair Alan Beirne and secretary Sarah Beirne in maintaining the club’s success.

Past member and longtime supporter Eamon Cassells Snr cutting the cake on Saturday.

"A special mention should also go to my father, Eamon Cassell Snr, who still maintains a special connection to the club and was there to cut the cake on Saturday," Cassells said.