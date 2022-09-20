Top price of the sale went to this pair of Dassenkop ewe lambs, which sold for €1,920 and €1,780.

The judge for last Saturday’s Irish Blue Texel Sheep Society Sale was well-known pedigree cattle and sheep breeder Michael Oliver from Swinford, Co Mayo.

Judging the Blue Texels, Oliver selected a shearling ram from the flock of Evan and Kyle Walsh, Ballintra, Co Donegal, as his first prizewinner.

Keith Godfrey, Co Galway, saw his ram lamb, sired by Derg Einstein, go on to win Blue Texel champion.

Reserve champion was awarded to Jarlath Leonard, Co Donegal, for his ram lamb sired by Limestone Elton, a former premier sale champion.

In the Blue Texel ewe lamb section, the class winners were Jarlath Leonard Co Donegal, winning the first class with a Castleview Frankie daughter, and Ann and John Gunning winning the second ewe lamb class with a Powerful Einstein daughter.

Philip Crowe, Co Cavan, took the red rosette in the Dassenkop ewe lamb class, while Caitlin and Shawn Crowe scooped first in the Dassenkop ram lamb class.

Topping the trade were the two Dassenkop ewe lambs from Philip Crowe, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, with two sisters, Powerful GaGa and Powerful Gael, both selling to Northern Irish buyers, selling for €1,920 for the first prizewinner and €1,780 for the second prize winner.

These two lambs were sisters of the champion and reserve in the premier sale earlier in the year.

Blue Texel champion went to Keith Godfrey, Co Galway, pictured alongside judge Michael Oliver.

The trade for Blue Texel rams was steady with a clearance rate of over 80%. There were a lot of rams on offer, with the majority going on to commercial flocks.

Ewe lamb trade was steady with a high clearance rate. Trade topped €700 for a ewe lamb bred by Ann and John Gunning, Williamstown, Co Galway.