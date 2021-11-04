Alongside a number of Fendt tractors, a range of Pöttinger tillage and grassland equipment will be on display. \Adrian Leech Photography.

Atkins Farm Machinery is set to host an open day on Saturday 6 November at its Birr branch in Co Offaly (R42 CP30).

The outdoor event is set to kick off at 10am and run until 4pm, with both existing and potential customers welcome.

A range of wares from Fendt, Pöttinger, Bredal and Bogballe will be on display.

Some of the Fendt tractors on display will include models from its 300, 500 and 700 series.

On the Pöttinger side of the house, a selection of the Czech manufacturer’s latest tillage and grass equipment will also be on site.

This will include one of the latest Jumbo forage wagons, the new 5m Aerosem Combination drill and the latest model four rotor rake.

Light refreshments will be served.