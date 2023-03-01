In addition to over 18 Fendt tractors on display, a range of machinery from the Bredal, Bogballe and Pottinger brands will be on display.

Midlands Fendt dealer Atkins Farm Machinery in Birr, Co Offaly, will host an interactive Fendt customer drive day on Saturday 11 March at Syngefield, Birr (R42 W985), from 11am to 4pm. The event is being held to give new and existing customers the opportunity to experience the latest models and on-board technology from the Fendt tractor ranges.

The interactive event will be divided into three demonstration zones and a static area. The first zone will include 300, 500, 700 and 800 series tractors of varying specification for customers to experience. The second material handling zone will allow customers to try out 300, 500 and 700 series tractors fitted with front loaders and a range of attachments. Zone three will be a dedicated technology area demonstrating features such as RTK guidance, section control, variable rate, auto headland turning and implement headland management.

Customers will also have the opportunity to view a 700 series tractor stripped down and learn about the internal workings of a Fendt including the proven Vario transmission.

A range of Bredal, Bogballe and PÖttinger machines from the dealership’s other franchises will be on display. The demonstration area is said to be a strictly age over 16.