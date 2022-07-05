The latest Bredal F4 mounted spreader will be on display.

Atkins Farm Machinery will exhibit the latest in spreader technology, Bredal and Bogballe.

New for this year’s show is the F4-mounted Bredal spreader, designed to spread large bout widths up to 40m at high accuracy. The Isobus-operated spreader has a stainless hopper with capacity ranging between 1,500l and 4,000l, designed for farmers not requiring larger trailed machines.

Fertiliser is metered by a pair of 200mm wide feed belts to 800mm discs. Headland section control is offered as standard with up to 12 sections available. Rate can be adjusted on the move, either manually or automatically to achieve variable rate applications through GPS.

The new Bogballe L20W features cost effective section control for livestock and small tillage farmers.

Also new for this year’s show is the Bogballe L20W Plus spreader designed for the livestock and/or small tillage farmer. Hopper sizes range from 1,000kg to 2,000kg with the inclusion of weigh cells. The eight-section, section control is achieved by the automatic alteration of the application rate instead of changing the drop point.

Also new from Bogballe is the 40-section, section control software which means all section control spreaders can adjust application rate while cornering for a more even application.

In essence, application is reduced closer to the pivot point of the corner and increased on the other end.

Other machines promised to be on the Atkins stand include a Bogballe M35W and M45W, Bredal K65 and K85 and a fully loaded F10 trailed spreader.