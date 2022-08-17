Ireland offers wildlife to match that elsewhere in the world, says Sir David Attenborough. \ National Parks and Wildlife Service

I was delighted to see that 96-year-old Sir David Attenborough will present a five-part series on the wildlife and countryside of Britain and Ireland. On shots of Irish fields and the wild areas between them, the acclaimed naturalist says: “It must be seen to be believed.”

His series will explain the challenges nature faces in Ireland and what can be done to make the island wilder in the future.

Ireland hosts “extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles to match anything I have seen on my global travels”, says Attenborough. A watch I’m looking forward to.