The Irish Aubrac Cattle Society will host its premier annual pedigree show and sale this Saturday, 29 October, at GVM, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The catalogue includes 10 Aubrac bulls and 60 females, including heifers, in-calf heifers and a selection of suckler cow and calf pairs.

The sale will begin at 1pm under auctioneer, Tom Cox, with online bidding also available.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, society chair James Donnellan said: “This Saturday is our premier annual show and sale so the best of the breed will be there. It is also the best opportunity in the year for breeders, dairy farmers and beef farmers to see what the breed can offer.

“All stock on offer have been pre-selected so buyers can have confidence that they will be bidding on the best animals in the country at Saturday’s sale.”

Ten pre-selected bulls are included in the sale.

As an added incentive to buyers, the Aubrac Society has decided to offer a buyer’s premium at Saturday’s sale. Any bull that makes €4,000 or more on Saturday will qualify for a premium of €400 that will go back to the buyer of the bull.

DBI list

According to James Donnellan, Aubracs are “growing in popularity” among dairy and beef farmers in the last few years.

“The breed is well-known for its ease of calving and maternal traits,” he said. There are currently three Aubrac bulls of the top six active AI bulls on the ICBF dairy beef cross index – Dauphin, Despagnou and Madison and we are seeing dairy farmers switch to these bulls in the last few years.

Sale catalogues are available from the Irish Aubrac Cattle Society by emailing info@aubrac.ie or by phoning 051-641 106.