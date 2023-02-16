The c21 acre property in Kerry includes an old cottage.

The Royal Hotel, Killarney, was the venue on Friday 10 February for the auction of a circa 21-acre farm with a cottage at Meallis, Beaufort, Co Kerry.

Described as the last farm on the climb to Carrauntoohill, the sale also included a 1/16th share of 999 acres of commonage (62.43 acres).

The property at the foot of the MacGillycuddy Reeks was offered for sale by Tom Spillane & Co Ltd and there were three bidders actively involved in front of a good attendance.

Bidding began at €200,000 and a further three bids brought it to €250,000. A recess was called and after proceedings resumed, there were a pair of bids, which brought it to €270,000, where the property as withdrawn from auction.

The traditional cottage is in need of refurbishment but has an electricity connection.

After the auction concluded and after further negotiations were held with the highest bidder, the property was sold for €280,000 (€13,333/ac) to a local farmer.

Co Meath auction

Moving to Co Meath and a 14-acre field located at Milestown, Dunboyne, was auctioned on 8 February by joint agents Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty and Paddy Dunican.

The lands, three miles south of Dunboyne off the Maynooth Road, were of excellent quality and attracted significant pre-auction interest.

The14 acre field at Milestown, Dunboyne, Co Meath, attracted significant pre-auction interest.

Guided at €250,000 (€17,850/ac), bidding opened at this figure. There were four registered online bidders and after a slow start, the gavel ultimately fell at €310,000 (€22,142/ac) to a local buyer with farming interest.

Commenting on the sale, Eamon O’Flaherty of Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty said: "The level of pre-auction interest we had in this farm was exceptional, but not surprising given the quality of the lands and its top-class location just a few minutes from both Dunboyne and Maynooth.

"We had over 60 enquiries from both locally and beyond, but in the end it was great to see the local interest winning on the day."