A flurry of land auctions will take place between now and the end of July. Auctions held so far this month have seen good interest.

Sean O'Boyle Auctioneers auctioned c19ac at Lough Muirran, Glenade, Co Leitrim, at the start of the month.

The property was sold on behalf of the North Sligo/North Leitrim Co-op Livestock Production Society. The land is in one block with access off the R280, is fenced for sheep and has a stream. It sold for €100,000.

James L Murtagh sold a c26.5ac farm at Newdown, The Downs, Co Westmeath, this week. Lot 1, the residence on c1ac sold for €161.000.

Lot 2, 25.37ac of agricultural land sold for €256,000. The house is two-bedroomed and needs renovation. The land is in permanent pasture with a small portion under scrub and natural woodland.

REA Thomas Potterton sold two properties this week. One was 49.5ac at Donore, Longwood, Co Meath. It opened at €450,000 and four bidders took it to €730,000. Following consultations with the vendors, the land was declared on the market.

A further 10 bids were made at which point the property was knocked down at €755,000. In total, 52 bids were made on the farm.

The buyers are a well-known local farming family, Oliver and Amanda Dixon. They are also involved in agri-contracting.

The second property was 7.5ac at Addinstown, Delvin, Co Westmeath. There are three recently built loose boxes on the land. It opened at €50,000 and four bidders took it to €80,000. After consultations with the vendors bidding resumed and the property was knocked down at €120,000.

Earlier this month, the same auctioneer sold 18.5ac at Moneymore, Longwood, Co Meath for €283,000 or €15,300/ac.