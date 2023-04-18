Dermot and Francis Flynn pictured with first prizewinner, Aughlin Thriller, for Brendan Flynn that sold for €5,000. \Tricia Kennedy

The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society held its April continental show and sale in the showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday 13 April where there was a strong demand for the quality bulls on offer.

Charolais

There were 26 Charolais bulls presented for Saturday’s sale in Carrick-on-Shannon with 19 of these going on to sell for an average price of €3,435.

Securing the top price in this section was Aghacashel, Co Leitrim breeder, Brendan Flynn with his February 2022-born bull, Aughlin Thriller.

Sired by Pottlereagh Mark out of an Elgin Davinci dam, the young bull sold for €5,000.

Second highest

The second highest price Charolais came in the form of Mulroyview Sammy who was exhibited by John Shields, Carrigart, Co Donegal. The October 2021-born bull was sired by Lapon out of a Jaquard dam and sold for €4,700.

He was followed closely behind by September 2021-born Portnason Sparks from the herd of Edward Vaughan, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal.

The four-star, five-star bull was sired by Glera Oran out of a Nippur dam with Oldstone Egbert and Cloverfield Excellent also in his pedigree and sold for €4,500.

Limousin

In the Limousin ring, there was a 60% clearance rate as the hammer fell for six out of the 10 bulls brought forward for sale.

The six bulls sold to an average price of €3,215 with the top price of €3,600 secured for Rosbeg Terance.

Exhibited by Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim breeder David Faughnan, the March 2022-born bull was sired by Ewdenvale Ivor out of a Tomschoice Jet dam and boasted a double five-star index.

The second highest price in the Limousin ring came about twice when the hammer fell for Faughill Superman and Ballinascraw Scholesy.

Scholesy was an October 2021-born bull sired by Tomschoice Lexicon out of a Ronick Hawk dam and was brought forward by Ballinalee, Co Longford breeder, John Lynch, while Faughill Superman from the herd of local man Charlie Clancy also scooped the second highest price of €3,500 for his November 2021-born On-Dit son, who was bred from a Sympa dam.