Know Your Neighbour is back and proudly sponsored by Compass Group Ireland.

This August, get to know the neighbours in your local area by introducing yourself to them and leaving them a token of kindness.

Macra na Feirme has free Cuppa by the Kerb packs available for clubs.

These packs contain connection cards, biscuits and teabags to be distributed among your neighbours.

The aim is to introduce people in your area to their local Macra club by inviting them along to have a socially distanced cuppa together or to an upcoming safe event or activity.

It can be just as simple as letting them know there is a Macra club in their area if they are ever in need.

Clubs can order a maximum of two packs free of charge subject to limited availability.

Order yours now from www.macra.ie/knowyourneighbour.

Please note distribution can take up to a week.

Scavenger hunts

Also taking place in August are three innovative scavenger hunts brought to you by Scavenger Hunting Ireland. These video and photo challenges can be completed anywhere remotely, the first being open to Munster clubs during the weekend of 7 and 8 August, with the Leinster challenge taking place on 14 and 15 August and the Northwest one on 21 and 22 August.

The new video and photo scavenger challenge will involve completing more than 30 tasks to be in with the chance of winning prizes.

Although other events have been curtailed, this initiative brings programmes such as Know Your Neighbour to the fore in a new way. It promises to be great craic and will keep you physically active throughout the weekend of the event.

What are you waiting for? Get organising your team and get registered.

Read more about the upcoming events and register for them at www.scavengerhunting.ie.