Lot 55 sold for the top price of 8,000gns at the Northern Stars Texel in-lamb sale in Ballymena.\ C McGregor

The Northern Stars Texel in-lamb sale which began in 2009 has grown from strength to strength and this year saw entries from a selection of six of the top Texel flocks in Northern Ireland and mainland UK.

The flocks that were represented in the sale were Alan Blackwood of the Auldhouseburn flock, Boden and Davies Ltd of the Sportsmans flock, Alastair Gault of the Forkins flock, R. Henderson of the Ballynahone flock, Mark Priestley of the Seaforde flock and R. Strawbridge of the Tamnamoney flock.

Topping the sale at 8,000gns were Alan and Hugh Blackwood with their February 2021-born shearling ewe sired by Sportsmans Double Diamond. Fetching the second highest price of the day was also the Blackwood family, with another February 2021 shearling sired by Sportsmans Double Diamond, this time selling for 3,700gns.

A third Sportsmans Double Diamond shearling ewe from the Auldhouseburn flock secured the third highest price of the day when she went on to sell for 3,600gns

Selling for 3,200gns was a shearling ewe, this time from the Seaforde flock of Mark Priestley. This March 2021-born shearling was sired by Sportsmans Cannon Ball.

Bringing forward a March 2021-born shearling ewe sired by Procters Cocktail that sold for 2,600gns was once again the Auldhouseburn flock.

Mark Priestley was back in the ring, this time with another Sportsmans Cannon Ball daughter, born in February 2021, that sold for 2,600gns.

Selling for 2,100gns was another gimmer from the Auldhouseburn flock, a Sportsmans Double Diamond daughter born in February 2021.

There were two lots on the day that sold for 2,000gns, the first of which was lot 1 from the Seaforde flock. This February 2021-born shearling was sired by Sportsmans Cannon Ball and the second lot to sell to 2,000gns was lot 10, another February 2021-born shearling this time sired by Castlecairn Doodlebug.