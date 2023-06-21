The boards of Aurivo and Arrabawn have set their milk prices for May.

Aurivo is the third major co-op to set a price below the 36c/l mark. Its board sat on Monday 19 June and set its milk price for the month of May at 35.6c/l, excluding VAT.

Meanwhile, Arrabawn is paying its suppliers 37.62c/l, excluding VAT, a cut of 1.5c/l compared with what its suppliers received for April milk.

Top price

Carbery announced a price of 39.1c/l, excluding VAT, and has, for the second month in a row, set the highest milk price.

Kerry and Lakeland Dairies have both set milk prices below the 36c/l mark, paying 35.07c/l and 35.40c/l, excluding VAT, respectively.

Tirlán and Dairygold both maintained milk price for May, with no change compared with the month previous.

Dairygold sits second on the milk league table after Carbery and is paying suppliers 38.09c/l for May.

Tirlán is in third place with a price of 37.99c/l, excluding VAT, for May milk.