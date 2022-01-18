Aurivo confirmed its price for December milk on Tuesday. \ Richard Mc Carthy

The board of Aurivo has set its price for December 2021 milk supplied at 37.88c/l, excluding VAT, at 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat.

The base price represents an increase of 1c from the price paid for November’s milk.

Announcing its December base price, Aurivo said: “Global dairy demand remains strong with a positive outlook.”

Aurivo also confirmed that its share standard paying suppliers will receive a 1.5c/l (VAT inclusive) bonus for all milk supplied in January, February and March 2021 in this month’s payment.

Market

Elsewhere, on Monday, Kerry Group set its base price for December 2021 milk supplied, with an increase to 37.16c/l excluding VAT at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Last week, Glanbia announced it will pay its suppliers 39.77c/l, excluding VAT, for December 2021 milk supplied at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Lakeland Dairies also recently set its milk price for December, upping it to 37.9c/l excluding VAT, for milk supplied at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.