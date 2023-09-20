Job losses and plant closure at Kilconnell Co Galway to be completed within weeks. \ Donal O' Leary

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said that Aurivo’s takeover of Arrabawn’s milk business can proceed without any conditions attached.

The CCPC said their investigation “determined that the proposed acquisition would not substantially lessen competition in these markets and, as a result, can be put into effect”.

Neither side are waiting around to put the deal into effect, with it expected to complete on 29 September.

Speaking about the acquisition, Aurivo CEO, Donal Tierney, said: “Aurivo has a long track record in liquid milk investment and we look forward to working with our new team members, continuing to deliver a fantastic service to our valued new and existing customers.

"This purchase further solidifies our commitment to the liquid milk market in Ireland and to serving our customers with a wide range of branded and private-label milk and butter products.”

Arrabawn said they will cease liquid milk distribution over the coming weeks and the van sales business will transfer with immediate effect thereafter to Aurivo.

Staff

The co-op also said that a number of staff affected by the change will transfer to other roles in the wider Arrabawn business over the coming weeks.

As the Killconnell production facility in Galway is not included in the sale and is scheduled to close on completion of the takeover, Arrabawn said “all remaining staff in production and administration will leave the business on agreed redundancy terms over a phased basis”.

They added that they are “extremely grateful to them for their continued hard work, flexibility and patience, in particular over the past 12 months”.

Neither side have given details on how many jobs would be lost as result of the deal, and neither gave an indication of how much Aurivo paid for the Arrabawn business.