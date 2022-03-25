The programme will focus on on-farm carbon emissions as well as carbon sequestration.

Aurivo has established a new five-year sustainable farming programme and is calling on its farmer members to apply for free participation from Friday 25 March.

Agrinewal aims to assist farmers in producing nutritious meat and dairy while improving their farm's carbon balance.

Aurivo is inviting applications from its 10,000 dairy, beef and sheep farmer members to participate in the Agrinewal programme, which is in partnership with Devenish.

However, just 10 farmers will be chosen to take part, who will be guided by the programme to take actions to support the environment.

Aurivo will finance participation in the programme for successful applicants.

As part of the programme, on-farm carbon emissions will be measured as well as carbon sequestration.

Criteria

"Agrinewal aims to assist farmers in taking practical steps to improve on-farm financial performance, soil health, animal welfare and water quality, while also reducing harmful emissions and increasing biodiversity," Aurivo said.

As part of the programme successful applicants will:

Complete a full business review to establish a carbon baseline.

Set business key performance indicators (KPI’s) against industry best practices that are relevant to their farm.

Be assisted to design an improvement road map, which is personalised to their farm business.

Be provided with access to management tools to record and manage information on their farm.

Selling carbon credits

If participating farmers can show that they have made a measurable improvement in soil organic carbon in their soils and a decrease in greenhouse emissions on-farm against a measured baseline, they could create voluntary carbon credits and may be able to avail of selling their carbon credits in the future, however this is subject to future Government legislation.

General manager of dairy at Aurivo, Stephen Blewitt, said that through the programme, Aurivo aims to reduce carbon footprint and achieve eventual carbon neutrality at farm level.

"Sustainability is embedded into everything we do at Aurivo and we are committed to supporting farmers every step of the way to ensure our environment and rural communities thrive for future generations," he said.

He urged interested farmers to apply to take part in this "first of its kind trial programme".

Farmers will be chosen to partake based on their willingness to host farm walks, share information about their farm as part of the programme, and a proven interest in the environment, among other criteria.

For more information, farmers are advised to visit their local Homeland store or Aurivo Mart or visit https://www.aurivo.ie/agrinewal/

Applications close on 29 April 2022.