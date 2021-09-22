Aurivo is the final processor in Northern Ireland to declare a milk price for August supplies.

Following Monday’s board meeting, suppliers of the West of Ireland co-op will remain on a base of 29.5p/l for the fourth consecutive month.

Across all milk processors, August base prices averaged 29.51p/l, the highest monthly average since autumn 2017.

Full details on August milk pricing will be outlined in the Northern Ireland milk league in next week’s publication.

GDT

Meanwhile, the second GDT event for September ended in a 1% increase in the index price, which now stands at US $4,011/t, and is on a par with levels recorded back in June.

It’s the third GDT event in succession to record a positive result, with big gains for skim and whole milk powder. However, butter and cheddar prices eased.

