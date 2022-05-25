A female-focused dairy discussion group has been launched by the Aurivo Co-operative, which will seek to improve participants' farming knowledge, while allowing them the opportunity to recognise the value of their opinion.

Aurivo diary general manager Stephen Blewitt stated that the initiative was reflective of the roles that women occupy within the co-op’s structures.

The group will not only allow participants to grow their technical knowledge of dairying, but also allow those involved in the group’s discussions to recognise the value of their opinions, he said.

“At Aurivo Co-op, we recognise the essential role that women play in our farming and co-operative community, as shareholders, stakeholders, employees, customers and farmer suppliers and are committed to enhancing diversity and inclusion within all aspects of our business, including inside the farm gate,” commented Blewitt.

Recognising women

“We are proud to launch Aurivo Leading Ladies, which will provide opportunities for members to grow and develop, as well as upskill, be progressive and sustainable into the future, enabling members not only utilise their strengths in agriculture and dairy farming, but also empower them to recognise the value of their voice and opinion,” he said.

Cultural shift

The dairy discussion group will help facilitate a cultural shift within the sector, allowing for a better recognition of women, said National Dairy Council (NDC) chief executive Zoe Kavanagh.

“Congratulations to [the] team at Aurivo for shining a light on an important aspect of our dairy sector – gender equality and gender recognition,” commented Kavanagh.

“It’s important to facilitate a culture where women become more prominent across all aspects of dairy farming,” she said.

Representation

It is important that the entire dairy sector promotes diversity and gender inclusion, stated Aurivo chair Raymond Barlow.

“The Aurivo Leading Ladies team need[s] to be both encouraged and enabled to grow their representation at every level, paving the way for a more diverse future, which is likely to benefit all involved,” he said.

“The entire Irish dairy sector must embrace diversity and gender equality in order for the industry to progress, thrive and grow for many years to come,” he added.