Aurivo has set the price it will pay for March milk supplied.

The board of Aurivo has increased the March base milk price it will pay its suppliers by 3.5c/l to 45.47c/l, excluding VAT and inclusive of standard bonuses.

The milk price increase of 3.5c/l is excluding the 1.4c/l March early calving bonus Aurivo is also paying to its suppliers.

The dairy processor said dairy demand remains solid due to lower global supply. However, a spokesperson said this continues to be offset by significant increases in on farm and factory production costs.

Market

The 45.47c/l price paid by Aurivo for March milk supplied represents the leading price paid by an Irish dairy processor when compared to others in the market.

Dairygold follows with its offering of 45.02c/l, excluding VAT and based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price by 3.4c/l from that paid for February milk, paying 44.6c/l, excluding VAT, for March supplies. Glanbia is also offering the 44.6c/l mark for March milk, an increase of almost 2c/l on February supplies.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Kerry Group announced its base price for March milk supplies at 44.07c/l, the lowest of those listed, albeit only slightly.

Read more

Dairygold confirms March milk price