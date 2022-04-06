Double-digit group operating profit, debt free, a record milk price, more milk processed than ever before and all ancillary businesses in growth –Aurivo co-op hasn’t had a year like it for a long time, if ever.

If you had to write a script, you couldn’t make it more positive. Of course, there is work to do, investment to make and there are real headwinds for 2022. However, management are comfortable in budgeting for higher costs as long as dairy markets are good. Maybe we are already becoming acclimatised to higher costs of production at farm level and processing level, but, like fertiliser for farmers, the big unknown for 2022 is energy costs for milk processors. It’s the fuel for doing business and making products.