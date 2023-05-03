It was Aurivo’s turn this week to report a record year in 2022, joining every other co-operative society in the country which has done the same on the back of very high prices. The society reported a 41.2% jump in profits to €17.8 million on turnover of €764.2 million.

The increase in profit was achieved while delivering a record milk price of 61.4 c/l.

Donal Tierney, Aurivo’s CEO, said that 2022 was “exceptionally challenging […] with significant inflationary pressure and volatility causing added uncertainty, both on farms and within our Co-Operative.”

The co-op managed to increase its milk pool by 2.4% to 514 million litres during the year and had 29 new dairy entrants. Aurivo expects to add 23 more this year. Tierney said the “average dairy herd size is 86 cows so very much a family farm model.”

In August the board of the co-op reached a preliminary agreement with Arrabawn on the acquisition of its liquid milk and butter van sales business. Arrabawn’s facility at Kilconnell, Co Galway did not form part of the deal.

That agreement is waiting for the green light from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission before it can close. No details of the terms of the agreement have been released.

Tierney said the completion of the deal would cement Aurivo’s position as the number two consumer milk supplier in the country.

Investments

Tierney cited the co-op’s recent investments in capacity at the Aurivo Mill and the €15.5 million spend on a new milk evaporator in Ballaghaderreen. The launch of the Focus 2027 strategy for the next five years will be accompanied with further spending on capacity as well as waste management.

On the key issue of milk price, the CEO was not optimistic for the short-term outlook, saying “the simple fact is, at current market returns we are paying too much for milk.” He said it would be prudent to expect further falls.

However, he sees a pick-up in demand as likely and despite the recent reductions, sees milk prices settling above the historical average.

Looking at the other business sectors, Aurivo’s For Goodness Shakes sports nutrition brand saw volumes increase 30% and revenue jump 41%. The Agribusiness division, including Homeland stores, reported a €44 million increase in turnover to €187.7 million.

Cattle throughput at the society’s livestock marts rose 4.5% to 76,000 during the year. Sheep numbers dropped 9.4%.

The co-operative ended the year with net cash of €2.8 million. There was €7 million in the society’s milk stability fund, €3 million of which will have to be paid to suppliers by the end of 2023.

Aurivo’s 2022 gender pay gap report showed a median pay gap of 11% in favour of females.