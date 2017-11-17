Sign in to your account
Aurivo sets October milk price

By on
The board of Aurivo met on Friday to set a price for milk supplied in October.
The board of Aurivo met on Friday to set a price for milk supplied in October.

The Co Sligo-based co-op will pay a base price of 33.68c/litre (ex VAT). However, suppliers will receive a 1c/l bonus.

That means that at milk supplied to the co-op in October at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat, suppliers will receive a price of 34.68c/l.

While the base price remains unchanged, the bonus payment has reduced from 1.5c/l for September to 1c/l for October.

While not cutting the base price, the reduction of the bonus payment represents the first cut in what farmers will receive in their milk cheque by any co-op in 2017.

The co-op stated that markets for 2018 are looking less than robust.

“Markets have weakened considerably over the last few months and Aurivo remains cautious about market sentiment and will continue to monitor market returns monthly.”

Other co-ops

Auirvo has joined other co-ops in setting prices for October milk. The vast majority of co-ops have held the price for October.

All co-ops have thus far held the price of milk supplied in October. Glanbia and Lakeland were the first to announce prices. Glanbia Ireland will pay its milk suppliers 33.11c/litre excluding VAT for October milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Lakeland will pay suppliers in the Republic of Ireland 34.6c/litre, excluding VAT.

Kerry, too, held its milk price at 34.06c/l.

On Thursday, Arrabawn and Dairygold both announced that they had held the price for October.

LacPatrick will set its price next week.

Read more

Retailers to drop Kerrygold butter

Dairy trends: milk production rebounds in NZ

