Jake Gavin, garden centre manager in Homeland Plus Westport and his niece planting a tree as part of the initiative.

Aurivo Co-op has launched an initiative to plant 30,000 native Irish trees in 30 days throughout the month of November.

A selection of alder, birch, rowan, whitethorn, oak, Scots pine or willow can be collected for free from your local Homeland Garden Centre.

The aim is to protect and support ecosystems for future generations, improve environmental sustainability and enhance the local community.

Sheila Maloney, general manager of Aurivo Agribusiness, said: “This initiative is part of the wider Aurivo Agribusiness sustainability strategy. The campaign focuses on engaging with local community groups, farmers, suppliers, schools, customers and colleagues to come together in a purposeful way to support the planting of native trees in our local communities, providing a lasting legacy for future generations.”