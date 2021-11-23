The arrival of La Nina has caused concern for the ongoing wheat harvest in the eastern states of Australia.

Australia's weather bureau has this week confirmed that the weather phenomenon known as La Nina has developed for the second year in a row in the Pacific Ocean.

La Nina weather events in the Pacific Ocean generally bring above-average rainfall across much of Australia's north, east and centre regions.

The weather formation is known to bring more rain, tropical cyclones and below-average temperatures in the equatorial Pacific during the southern hemisphere’s summer.

The Bureau has declared that a #LaNiña has developed in the tropical Pacific. Typically during La Niña, there is above average rainfall for eastern, northern and central parts of Australia. pic.twitter.com/4KJeKsVI6A — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) November 23, 2021

The arrival of La Nina has caused concern for the ongoing wheat harvest in the eastern states of Australia. There are now fears that harvest progress could be delayed by a few weeks, resulting in concerns about grain quality.

Currently, the Australian crop is on track for bumper volumes, although the news of wet weather has raised concerns for quality, particularly protein content.