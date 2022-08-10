Boortmalt has been a force for good since arriving on the Irish agriculture scene in 2010. It has invested heavily in its maltings facility in Athy, and has continuously expanded the tonnage of malting barley it purchases following significant contraction over time when Greencore ran the business.
That said, Boortmalt has a remarkable propensity for antagonising its growers, often over relatively insignificant matters. This year’s issues include strict protein limits and the “August surprise” of an energy charge. Farmers are only discovering the arrangements in place when they cross the weighbridge with barley. It isn’t ideal.
