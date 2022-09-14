The Irish Farmers Journal in association with the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) will host a conference on the morning of Thursday 13 October to explore the prospects for agriculture heading into 2023.

The event will hear from Michael Haverty, a senior research consultant and partner at The Andersons Centre, who will provide detailed analysis on the big policy issues facing farmers, the potential impact of trade deals and the future for agriculture into 2023 and beyond.

Michael, who originally hails from the west of Ireland, is well known within NI agriculture, and has been commissioned by various public and private sector bodies to undertake policy analysis and research across a number of key issues.

The conference takes place at the Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown. Watch out for further details, and how to register, in the coming weeks.

Read more

Agreed approach required on carbon, report suggests