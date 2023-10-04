This Limousin heifer, born February 2023 and weighing 390kg, sold for £2,160.

The first autumn sale of suckler weanlings at Ballymena Mart saw a terrific trade from start to finish, with buyers competing hard for quality stock. The multi-breed sale saw 670 animals going under the hammer, with Charolais and Limousin-sired weanlings dominating proceedings.

In the pre-sale show, a Limousin heifer from Ivan Lynn, Armoy, was tapped out as the overall champion animal, going on to top the trade later that afternoon.

It was a day to remember for the Lynn family, taking first, second and third prizes in both the heifer and bullock Limousin classes. The Charolais classes saw McAfee Bros, Bushmills, winning the champion heifer and bullock categories. The bullock went on to take the overall reserve champion.

This Limousin heifer, crowned supreme champion, weighing 490kg and born November 2022, sold for £4,000.

This Limousin heifer, born January 2023 and weighing 450kg, sold for £1,560.

This Limousin bullock, born January 2023 and weighing 360kg sold for £1,230.

This Limousin bullock, born April 2023 and weighing 360kg, sold for £1,300.

Leading prices

Topping the trade at £4,000 was the champion Limousin heifer at 490kg, giving a price per kilo of 816p.

From the same stable came the next two highest-priced animals at £2,250 for a 400kg heifer and £2,160 paid for a 390kg lot. Limousin heifers were a superb trade, with other standout prices of £2,000 for a 380kg animal, £1,700 for a 350kg lot and £1,740 for a 260kg heifer, all from Nugent Estate, Portaferry.

Charolais heifers peaked at £1,600 for a 350kg animal, followed by £1,530 for 340kg, £1,400 for 330kg and £1,400 for 400kg. In general, the main run of good-quality continental heifers commanded prices from 300p/kg to 450p/kg for animals between 300kg and 400kg.

This Charolais bullock, born March 2023 and weighing 330kg, sold for £1,200.

This Charolais bullock, born February 2023 and weighing 370kg, sold for £1,250.

This Limousin bullock, born January 2023 and weighing 310kg, sold for £1,020.

This Limousin bullock, born March 2023 and weighing 300kg, sold for £1,210.

Bullocks

Buying demand for bullocks was generally sharper than that for bull calves. Leading the trade for male calves at £1,900 was a 510kg Charolais from McAfee Bros, followed by £1,760 paid for a Limousin from Ivan Lynn, weighing 400kg.

Other standout prices saw top-quality show calves weighing 380kg to 400kg making £1,400 to £1,500 on numerous occasions. Bullocks weighing 350kg to 380kg repeatedly made 350p to 400p/kg with £1,360 paid for 340kg and £1,310 for 310kg.

Lighter calves under 300kg sold to £1,220 for a 250kg Limousin, with a Charolais at the same weight making £1,130.

This Belgian Blue bullock, born January 2023 and weighing 420kg, sold for £1,330.

This Limousin bullock, born February 2023 and weighing 340kg, sold for £1,170.

This Limousin bullock, born February 2023 and weighing 330kg, sold for £1,270.

Read more

Sheep price update: significant variation in quotes remains