The discovery of blackgrass types that were resistant to the main herbicides brought Avadex Factor back into the limelight here in recent years. Based on tri-allate, this is certainly not a new molecule, as it was first launched in Europe in 1961.
Back then, it was a new active for wild old control, but it came as a liquid formulation which had to be incorporated prior to drilling. This meant that it was seldom the product of choice.
However, a new formulation which does not have to be incorporated – Avadex Factor, as distinct from Avadex – arrived in the market in 2017 and grass weed control had moved from primarily post-emergence herbicides to pre-emergence residual actives following the loss of isoproturon.
The fact that it was no longer a specific standalone application increased its appeal and the advent of varying types of herbicide resistance in grassweeds increased its relevance.
Uptake through coleoptile
At a recent information meeting organised by Unichem, Barrie Hunt from Gowan Crop Protection gave a rundown on how and where Avadex Factor works in the plant. It is primarily taken in through the coleoptile of an emerging seedling, with only a little taken in through the roots. The coleoptile is the transparent first leaf which penetrates through the soil to enable emergence.
Susceptible seedlings are generally killed before emergence and further examination will show that affected coleoptiles are swollen on susceptible plants. Such plants will not be killed if the leaf has emerged at the time of application – hence the need for pre-emergence application.
Multisite herbicide
Tri-allate is basically a multisite herbicide which inhibits the production of long-chain fatty acids. It does this by interfering with lipid elongation enzymes in the emerging plant. While it is not fully known where exactly this happens, a side effect of this characteristic is to interfere with wax production on the emerged leaf.
Application and crops
The specific formulation is a capsule suspension carrying 450 g/l of tri-allate. Application rate is 3.6 l/ha to apply 1,620g of active ingredient per hectare. It can be applied to winter wheat, barley and spring barley crops. Wheat needs to be sown at greater than 4cm depth to help avoid damage, but there is no such issue with barley.
Indeed, it can be applied prior to planting spring barley and incorporated by the drilling process or applied just after drilling.
It is considered to be quite sensitive to water volume during application and between 200 l/ha and 300 l/ha is recommended. Barrie said that water rates down to 100 l/ha have been shown to be negative to efficacy.
Target weeds and activity
Avadex Factor is active against many annual grasses and some broadleaved weeds. Its herbicidal activity is a combination of direct and indirect actions on susceptible plants. It should never be used on its own, but Barrie gave figures for what its active contributes to herbicide activity.
This impact on plant wax has been known for many years, but the mechanism has only recently been proven. It is also shown that it does not affect wax on host crops such as wheat or barley. It is not known how long this effect on the wax persists, but this is now being examined.
The active works as a type of heavy vapour which resides in the air spaces in the soil. This means that it does not need to achieve total cover during spray application, hence the coarser droplets with 200+ l/ha of water. Rolling pre application is very beneficial.
Persistence
Given the dryness of seedbeds in the early part of the season, Barrie commented that tri-allate is the most tolerant residual herbicide to dry conditions. More moisture is beneficial, but this characteristic can occasionally be useful.
On the issue of persistence, he said that its herbicidal activity is quite long in comparison to other residual herbicide actives (see Table 1).
The duration of activity means that a 12 month gap is necessary between Avadex Factor application and the sowing of a susceptible crop such as oats and grasses.
This means that one should not sow winter oats following the treatment of a spring barley crop.
Use in programmes
While it does not offer perfect control, Barrie stated that the addition of Avadex Factor to a programme adds 10-18% additional control of blackgrass.
This seems to apply to any other effective chemistry, including some new chemistry.
He also said that it helps to improve control variability, which can be a feature of other products still active against blackgrass.
While it is quite active on its own against wild oats, it is still best used as part of a programme.
This is especially the case with a winter application, where late germination can occur in spring.
Where Italian ryegrass is a problem, the addition of Avadex Factor adds 10-15% additional control of this weed.
It also helps control brome grasses, mainly by helping the other targeted herbicides that will be applied subsequently. But its net benefit is not as great as it is against blackgrass.
While these numbers may appear modest, that additional control still helps greatly in terms of reducing seed production and seed return.
All efforts to control grass weeds must involve an element of integrated weed management. Barrie emphasised that herbicides alone are not a sustainable long-term option. Control must involve tools like stubble management, mapping infestations, equipment hygiene, rotation, delaying drilling, rotational ploughing and the removal of survivors by rogueing or partial crop destruction.
Apply a mixture of Avadex Factor plus flufenacet (240 g/ha) immediately post-drilling. Where a post-emergence herbicide is to be used, apply pendimethalin in the autumn, followed by Alister or Pacifica. In all instances, control of herbicide-susceptible weeds must involve a combination of integrated weed management measures plus herbicide programmes.
Avadex is also very effective against tame or volunteer oats and these can be an even bigger problem because of the infestation level.
Rotation and delayed planting are also key to solving problems with brome grasses. Ensure that plants which germinated prior to planting are killed prior to drilling.
Getting the most from Avadex Factor is helped by adhering to basic guidelines.
Good tight seedbeds help control by helping to lock in the active. While it is less sensitive to drier seedbeds, adequate moisture in the seedbed helps activity.
It is very sensitive to application rate, so full rate is needed for winter and spring applications. The full rate of active at 3.6 l/ha applies less tri-allate than was applied in the previous formulation.
It is compatible with a wide range of tank-mix options.
Activity is sensitive to the water rate used, so apply it in a minimum of 200l/ha.
Apply Avadex Factor within 48 hours of drilling.
Ensure that wheat is planted more than 4cm deep and that seeds are covered.
