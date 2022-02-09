The higher level of EFS is aimed at designated sites and priority habitats. \ Claire Nash

The average participant in the higher level of the Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) will receive almost £33,000 over their five-year scheme agreement, new figures from DAERA indicate.

In the first four tranches of EFS higher level, payments are expected to total £30m, which across 911 scheme agreements equates to £32,897 per participant.

However, some of this money goes towards reimbursing environmental consultants for drawing up scheme plans.

Figures available from the first two tranches of EFS indicate that consultant fees equated to around £1,000 per plan.

Total payments under EFS wider level are significantly lower, equating to just £7,863 on average

The higher level of EFS is aimed at designated sites and priority habitats, whereas EFS wider level is for all other types of farmland in NI and does not require a plan by a consultant.

That said, the overall spend for EFS wider is greater as there are over four times more participants when compared to EFS higher level. Across the first four tranches, 4,104 wider level agreements are in place, with payments expected to total £32m.

Most environmental measures need to be carried out in the first year of scheme agreements under EFS wider level and this is reflected in the pattern of payments. The DAERA figures show that 93% of wider level money is paid out in the first year.

Payments under EFS higher level are more spread out, with the figures indicating that only 45% of its total expenditure is paid out in the first year of agreements.

The uptake of EFS wider level fell off significantly when the popular single fence ‘watercourse stabilisation’ measure was removed from the scheme.

The DAERA figures show that 1,518 wider level agreements were in place for the third tranche, but this dropped off to just 300 in the fourth tranche.

The application process for the fifth tranche of EFS was carried out last year and approximately 500 farmers were accepted across the higher and wider levels. Overall, £14m of funding was set aside for this tranche.

A sixth tranche of EFS is expected to open later this year.