An average Kerry milk supplier milking 90 cows received about €2,000 less for their May milk when compared with other milk processors, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) dairy chair Stephen Arthur has said.

He has called on Kerry Group to close the widening gap in milk price between it and other processors.

"For many Kerry milk suppliers, this is below their cost of production, given the massive cost increases and the difficult spring weather they have endured,” he said.

He stressed that Kerry is now lagging significantly on milk price compared with other processors, adding that this needs to be rectified immediately if Kerry is going to live up to its promise to pay the leading milk price on a like-for-like basis.

“We are calling on Kerry agribusiness to commit to addressing this widening gap with a significant supplemental payment in the June milk payments," he concluded.

Protest

Meanwhile, suppliers are set to protest in Charleville on Tuesday over the group's "poor" milk price.

Kerry Group cut its May milk price by 1c/l, paying farmers 35.07c/l, excluding VAT.

The chair and several members of the Kerry Co-op board will join milk suppliers at the protest.

