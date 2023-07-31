There have been findings of avian influenza in mammals over recent months across Europe, Britain and Ireland. \ Sinead Kehoe

Avian influenza has been detected in two fox cubs along with wild birds in the Portrush area of Northern Ireland, the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has confirmed.

This is the first time mammals have been confirmed as having influenza of an avian strain in Northern Ireland. There have been findings of avian influenza in mammals over recent months across Europe, Britain and Ireland.

The most recent findings from Portrush were detected as part of DAERA’s routine disease surveillance and the laboratory has confirmed the strain of the disease as H5N1 in both the fox cubs and wild birds.

DAERA is encouraging the public to keep their dogs on leads and keep pets away from carcases, particularly in coastal areas. Posters have recently been issued in conjunction with local councils to reiterate this message.

Reporting

The public is also being urged to report any findings of dead wild birds through the new online reporting form on the DAERA website.

Since its launch almost two weeks ago, over 150 reports have been made by members of the public. The form can be found here.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has advised that human infections from avian influenze are rare, as it is primarily a disease of birds, with the risk to the health of the general public being very low.

PHA guidelines

Do not pick up or touch sick, dying or dead poultry, wild birds or wild animals and keep pets away from them.

Avoid contact with surfaces contaminated with bird faeces.

Avoid untreated bird feathers (such as those found in the environment) and other bird waste.

Maintain good personal hygiene, with regular hand washing with soap and use of alcohol-based hand rubs.

Consumption

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has also advised that there is a very low risk to public health from the consumption of properly cooked poultry meat or eggs provided appropriate hygiene measures are followed.