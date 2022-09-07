The latest update provided by Defra highlights that highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 is continuing to circulate across Britain.

On Tuesday, the disease was confirmed at commercial poultry flocks in Essex, as well as in Yorkshire, with a 3km protection zone, and 10km surveillance zone declared around both premises. All poultry on the sites are to be culled.

Those outbreaks followed confirmation on Monday that H5N1 was found near Gwynedd in Wales.

“This sixth case of avian influenza in Wales in the last 12 months is cause for concern and evidence of the continuing risk that is out there to our birds,” commented Welsh deputy chief vet, Dr Gavin Watkins.

He described the incursion of the disease into Britain and Europe during 2022 as “unprecedented” and urged all poultry keepers to ensure good biosecurity is in place at all times.

