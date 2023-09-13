Avon Tuning HD will also be on the lookout for potential Irish agents.

Avon Tuning HD is set to make a return to this year’s event to showcase its range of engine remapping solutions for agricultural equipment, and highlight the associated benefits when done correctly.

As well as presenting its solution to Irish farmers and contractors, the firm has said it will be on the lookout for potential new agents.

Alongside giving away merchandise, on show will be Avon Tuning HD’s range of remapping software, along with a fully kitted-out service van for demonstrating to prospective agents what is required to install remaps on farm.

Increased functionality from the remapping software now means that the latest Stage V machines can be remapped via the OBD port.