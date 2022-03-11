Ger and Mairead Curtin are well known in dairy breeding circles. Their award-winning herd based in Brosna, Co Kerry, has won many awards down through the years.

The sale will consist of a selection of young calved cows, heifers and young calves.

All animals included in the sale are AI bred, pedigree and milk recorded.

The Brosna herd was also a winner of a national SCC award last year.

Sires

Sires include Applicable, D Sol, Gregarious, Hurricane, Mogul, Mountross, Pepper, Punch, Raphael, Real Seal, Rubicon, Shottle, Stanleycup, Titan and ZMA.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal on the sale, Ballyjamesduff Mart manager John Telvin said: “This is an exceptional group of cows. There are 11 VG young cows in the group, now fresh on their second lactation.

"This group has some very high mammary scores, with two scoring 87 points, six scoring 86 points, three scoring 88 points including a maximum of EX 90 on a mammary score.

"The group also has some very high EBI values up to €220, with generations of AI breeding behind them,” he said.

All stock are export tested and transport can be arranged. The sale will also include two Shorthorn milking cows.

The production sale will take place via Ballyjamesduff Mart on its Marteye account. For enquiries on the sale, contact 086-820 5371.